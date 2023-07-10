Lewis Hamilton praised fellow-Briton Lando Norris and a record Silverstone crowd on Sunday after he finished third for Mercedes in a stirring and tense British Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion, a record eight-time winner at his home event, registered his 14th podium finish in the British race after chasing Norris in a furious finale.

Red Bull's defending double world champion Max Verstappen won to record his first British Grand Prix victory, his sixth in succession and the team’s record-equalling 11th in consecutive races.

Hamilton, whose shared podium with Norris delivered two Britons in the top three at home for the first time since 1999, said the crowd’s energy had pushed him.

"Firstly, I didn’t do it -- the crowd did it,” he responded during the post-race interviews, referring to the Sunday attendance of 160,000 and the weekend total of 480,000.

