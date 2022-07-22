Lewis Hamilton ranks Fernando Alonso as the toughest and fastest rival he has faced in his career, he said on Thursday ahead of his landmark 300th F1 race in Sunday’s French Grand Prix.

The 37-year-old seven-time world champion said also that he cherished the memories of his maiden Formula One event, the 2007 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne when, aged 22, he stunned seasoned onlookers with his precocious talent.

He qualified fourth and finished third, behind two-time champion Alonso, the ferocity of their competition signalling how they would battle and fall out in the season ahead.

“I think it’s difficult to say who has necessarily been the strongest competitor because every time you’re with someone, you’re in a different place in your life,” said Hamilton.

“I remember the task of being alongside Fernando when I was 22. I was so young, mentally, and, of course, ok in terms of skill, but it’s a lot of pressure to go up against a great like Fernando.

