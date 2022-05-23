Lewis Hamilton was left reflecting on ‘what might have been’ on Sunday after producing a vintage ‘world champion’ show at the Spanish Grand Prix.
Hamilton recovered from running last following a first-lap collision to finish fifth after a stunning race for Mercedes at the Circuit de Catalunya where he has won a record six times.
The seven-time world champion was in 20th position and 35 seconds adrift after pitting with a puncture on the opening lap, but then surged through the field as the fastest car in the race won by world champion Max Verstappen in a Red Bull one-two.
He would have finished fourth behind impressive team-mate George Russell if not for a cooling problem that allowed Carlos Sainz to pass him for Ferrari on the closing laps.
