Lewis Hamilton admitted to relief and said he and Mercedes would ‘keep chipping away’ to recover lost speed after he qualified sixth on Saturday for the Miami Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion had missed out on a top ten start at last month’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and praised his team for their hard work in attempting to improve their new car.

“That’s the best qualifying session that I have had in the last three races,” he said. “So I’ll take that and keep pushing and keep working hard.

“We’ve got to keep on chipping away. So much amazing work has gone on in the background.

