Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team-mate George Russell both said they felt frustrated by the unpredictable performance of their car and the race stewards on Saturday after qualifying sixth and eighth for Sunday’s Mexico Grand Prix.

Both drivers struggled to deliver consistent laps in changeable conditions at the high altitude Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, set at 2,250 metres above sea level, and also faced stewards’ investigations after the session.

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull also faced an investigation after qualifying third behind the two Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Russell and Verstappen were facing investigation for stopping in the pitlane, holding up a group of cars, as they waited to time their final hot laps while Hamilton was accused of ignoring yellow flags.

