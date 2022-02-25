Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton laid down an early marker ahead of the new Formula One season on Friday when he set the fastest time in pre-season testing in Barcelona.
In a further boost for Mercedes, Hamilton’s new teammate George Russell came home in second place.
Reigning world champion Max Verstappen was fourth fastest, just behind Red Bull colleague Sergio Perez.
