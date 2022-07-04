Lewis Hamilton saluted his home crowd and his Mercedes team on Sunday after claiming a record 13th podium finish at the British Grand Prix, an unprecedented haul by any driver at a single circuit.

In front of a Silverstone record attendance of 142,000, part of a total of 401,00 spectators for the weekend, the seven-time champion finished third for Mercedes after a thrilling race won by Carlos Sainz of Ferrari.

Hamilton came home behind Red Bull’s Sergio Perez to deliver a result he described as a “huge bonus” after Mercedes’ bumpy start to the season.

Early problems for world champion and series leader Max Verstappen, who finished seventh after a puncture, opened the way for Hamilton to chase after the Ferraris of Sainz and Charles Leclerc to the delight of the crowd.

“I really have to give it up to this crowd,” said Hamilton. “We’ve had the biggest show-up in history here, in the UK, so thanks to everybody for the incredible support.

“We don’t see this anywhere else around the world. This is literally the greatest group that we get to see so I’m so grateful for that.

