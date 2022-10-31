Lewis Hamilton admitted he had been affected by being booed by sections of the crowd after he finished second behind Max Verstappen in Sunday’s Mexico Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion saluted the big sellout crowd, which created a carnival atmosphere at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodrigues, before revealing how “awkward” he had been made to feel.

Speaking during the post-race interviews, the Mercedes driver said: “This has been an amazing crowd, but definitely a bit awkward this time around.

“Boos all day, but nonetheless I have so much love for Mexico and for the people here — and what a great race event they put on this weekend.”

Click here for full story