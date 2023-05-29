Lewis Hamilton said he was "really happy" with the Mercedes upgrades package that improved his car and helped him finish fourth ahead of team-mate George Russell in Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.

"I'm really happy – we've moved forwards," said the seven-time world champion.

"Coming into this weekend, I didn't know where we would stand so to take fourth and fifth is good points for the team – a huge thank you to everyone at the factory for the upgrades on our car."

Referring to the conditions in a challenging race in changing conditions, he added: "We kept it in one piece, we brought it home. We beat the Ferraris and we really got some great points as a team.

"And now we go to Barcelona which is the best circuit for us. It was difficult to know here – the car felt stiff, there are a lot of bumps and it's tricky, but I noticed one particular part of the car that was better, but I don't know how that will be next week.

