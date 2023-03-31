Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton admitted Friday that Mercedes had little hope of keeping pace with the Red Bulls in Australia, and matching his fifth place in Saudi Arabia was a more realistic target.

The Briton came a surprise second in the opening practice at Albert Park behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, before slumping to 13th in a rain-affected second session.

He blamed changes made to the car between the two hour-long runs for the gaping difference.

The car “felt a little bit better this morning, we made some changes, they didn’t work, so we’ll revise those tonight,” he said.

