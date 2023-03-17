Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday that he has no intention of leaving struggling Mercedes but admitted his choice of words had created unnecessary problems for the team in the aftermath of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the seven-time champion explained that he was not seeking a move to another team and was fully committed to staying with the former dominant champions.

“In hindsight, it probably wasn’t the best choice of words,” said Hamilton, referring to his complaint that the team had not listened to him when reviewing their performance and car last year, when they won only one race.

“But no…There are, of course, times where you are not in agreement with certain team members, but what’s important is that we continue to communicate, we continue to pull together.

