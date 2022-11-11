Lewis Hamilton returns to the scene of one of his greatest triumphs this weekend hoping to celebrate again by giving Brazil a ‘home’ winner at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, the penultimate race this season.

The seven-time world champion was confirmed as an honorary Brazilian citizen this week and promptly declared that he felt “like now I am one of you” – a claim that Mercedes may hope helps power him and them to a first win of the season in Sunday’s race.

To do that and extend his record of claiming at least one win in every season of his career since his debut in 2007, the 37-year-old Briton will need to beat the relentless runaway world champions Max Verstappen and Red Bull.

Click here for full story.