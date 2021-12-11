Lewis Hamilton tuned up for Saturday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying by posting the fastest time in the third and final practice session.

Hamilton is neck and neck with Max Verstappen going into the title-deciding race at the Yas Marina circuit.

And after topping the timesheets in Friday’s second session Hamilton once again proved the quickest at the heavily-modified track where he has won five times.

His best lap of 1min 23.274 was 0.214 quicker than Verstappen’s best effort, with Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes third at 0.751.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta