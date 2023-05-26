Lewis Hamilton on Thursday denied all reports that he has been approached by Ferrari and said he was set to re-sign with Mercedes “in the coming weeks”.

The seven-time world champion’s current contract expires this year.

He has been in discussions with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff for several months, but recently passed the task of completing what may be his final contract in Formula One to his personal management team.

“I think, naturally, when you are in contract negotiations there is always going to be speculation,” Hamilton, 38, told a news conference at the Monaco Grand Prix.

“But, unless you hear it from me, that’s all it is. There is a certain individual in this room that has written at least one of them – I don’t know, but maybe with last weekend being cancelled, they just got bored.

