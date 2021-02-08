Lewis Hamilton has ended his long-running contract saga by signing a one-year deal with Mercedes for the 2021 season, the Formula One team announced on Monday.

The British driver will be competing for an unprecedented eighth world title when the new season gets under way in Bahrain next month.

The 36-year-old equalled Michael Schumacher’s championship haul with his seventh title in 2020 and already has more race wins, pole positions and podiums than any other driver in the sport’s history.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta