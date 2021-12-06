Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton lashed out at title rival Max Verstappen after Sunday’s gripping Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, describing the Dutchman as “over the limit”.
Mercedes driver Hamilton won a dramatic race under lights on the Jeddah street circuit but only after several close run-ins with Red Bull’s Verstappen.
“I really had to try and keep my cool out there which was really difficult to do,” said Hamilton.
“I have raced a lot of drivers in my 28 years of racing, I have come across a lot of characters. There’s a few that are over the limit, the rules don’t apply.
“He (Verstappen)’s over the limit for sure. I have avoided collision on so many occasions with the guy.
