Lewis Hamilton paid another rich tribute to the professionalism of his Mercedes team on Saturday after claiming the record-increasing 98th pole position of his career for the Bahrain Grand Prix.
The newly-crowned seven-time champion produced a near-flawless lap in a closely-contest qualifying session to beat ‘black arrows’ team-mate Valtteri Bottas by 0.289 seconds.
“This is a continuation of what we can do as a team,” he said, recognising it was Mercedes’ 11th front row lockout this year and their 75th overall. “I just continue to be amazed by my guys and how they work so hard — weekend in, weekend out.
“I know they are away from their families for three weeks and, no matter what the season throws at us, it’s always a tough year. I really appreciate them.
“To be out here, in Bahrain, and be able to put a lap like that together! I came today and said ‘let’s just have fun and enjoy it.’
“That’s the most important thing and, with the pressure off, it’s a bit of a release to drive like I did. I’m on the ragged edge and it’s all about trying to find that perfect balance – you want your cake and eat it!
“I thought the lap started really well. I can talk you through a lap, but there’s always just a little bit here and there… Otherwise it was a clean lap. I was happy with it.”
