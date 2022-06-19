Twenty-four hours after lambasting his car as “un-driveable” and the worst of his Formula One career, Lewis Hamilton smiled with joy after qualifying fourth for Mercedes at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion and record seven-time winner at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, where he claimed his maiden F1 success in 2007, said he felt “amazing.”

“I am so happy, to have P4 is so good – I never felt so good to be P4 or at least not for a long time since my early days in 2007 or 2008,” Hamilton said. “It feels like that – so good, to be honest.”

