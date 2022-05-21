Lewis Hamilton wore a broad smile on Friday after he and Mercedes team-mate George Russell wound up second and third behind Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari in practice at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The seven-time champion, who was third-fastest, immediately thanked all the staff at Mercedes’ factories back in Britain for their undying commitment to improving their capricious car and reviving their challenge this year.

“Positive – super-happy with the progress,” he responded when asked how he felt. “A big, big, big thank-you to everyone at the factory for not giving up, for continuing to push.

