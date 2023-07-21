Lewis Hamilton expressed sympathy on Thursday for rookie Nyck de Vries, sacked by Alpha Tauri after only 10 races, and said it demonstrated the way in which Red Bull, not Formula One as a whole, operated.

Mercedes’ seven-time world champion was asked if the abrupt dismissal of the 28-year-old Dutchman after finishing last for struggling Alpha Tauri at the British Grand Prix was a reminder of F1’s ruthlessness.

In reply, he said: “I would say it’s how Red Bull work.”

Alpha Tauri is the junior sister team in the Red Bull stable and they promptly offered De Vries’ seat to Red Bull’s Australian reserve driver Daniel Ricciardo, who will race for them for the remainder of this season.

De Vries was previously a reserve driver at Mercedes.

