Lewis Hamilton, who rose from modest circumstances to win a record-equalling seven Formula One driver’s titles, is hedging his bets as he plans to continue his career into his 40s.

On Thursday, it was announced that after chasing an elusive eighth title with Mercedes this coming season, Hamilton would be leaving the team to join Ferrari in 2025.

“The time is right for me to take this step and I’m excited to be taking on a new challenge,” said Hamilton who has been with Mercedes since 2013.

Hamilton’s grip on a string of Formula One records has inspired a debate over where he ranks among the greatest Formula One drivers.

