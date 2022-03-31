Lewis Hamilton has revealed he is “struggling mentally and emotionally” after a tough start to the Formula One season.

The seven-time world champion, who finished 10th at Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, made the admission via a post on his Instagram story on Thursday.

“It has been such a tough year already with everything that is happening around us,” said the 37-year-old driver. “Hard some days to stay positive.

