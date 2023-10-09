Lewis Hamilton accepted responsibility on Sunday for his opening corner collision with Mercedes team-mate George Russell that saw him crash out of the Qatar Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion lost his rear right wheel when he hit the front wing of Russell’s car as he attempted to pass him on the outside.

Russell also spun but recovered and, after an immediate pit-stop for repairs, rejoined the race and finished fourth.

“I feel so sorry for my team,” said a crestfallen Hamilton. “The opportunity was there to for us to score a lot of good points.

