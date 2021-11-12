Lewis Hamilton’s hopes of an eighth world title suffered a fresh blow Friday when he was penalised five places on the Brazil GP grid for taking an engine change on his Mercedes.

The British driver, who is 19 points behind Max Verstappen in the championship with four races left, had already experienced four engine changes this season.

“Lewis has taken a new Internal Combustion Engine for this event - his fifth of the season - and will take a five-place grid penalty for Sunday’s #BrazilGP,” his Mercedes team tweeted.

His latest five-place penalty will not apply in Saturday’s qualifying sprint race at the Interlagos circuit.

