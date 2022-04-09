Lewis Hamilton said his Mercedes was driving “like a rattlesnake” but the Briton tamed his car on Saturday to qualify fifth for the Australian Grand Prix in a much-improved performance.

The seven-time world champion has had a torrid time so far this season as the German manufacturer struggled with porpoising, or bouncing at high speed.

It continues to hinder Hamilton, but fifth was a huge improvement from the 16th he qualified for at the last grand prix in Saudi Arabia.

Only Friday he had complained there had been no improvement since Jeddah, but struck a different tone after his efforts on Saturday in Melbourne.

“I’m really grateful for the work at the factory in turning the car around from yesterday and I almost got P4, which would have been cool, but we’ll be fighting for that position tomorrow,” he said.

