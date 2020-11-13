A frustrated Lewis Hamilton said he was baffled and terrified by the treacherous nature of the track after winding up fourth for Mercedes in Friday’s opening practice for this weekend’s Turkish Grand Prix.

The 35-year-old Briton, who is seeking to seal a record-equalling seventh world title in Sunday’s race, said his day’s practice had been “a little bit of a disaster” at the Istanbul Park circuit.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta