Lewis Hamilton thanked his fans and promised to keep working in a bid to end his 10-race winless streak after winding up second behind Carlos Sainz in Friday’s wet and windy practice at the British Grand Prix.

The seven-time champion, who emerged smiling from an embattled and testing week, during which he rebutted offensive comments, was 0.163 seconds off the pace set by Ferrari’s Sainz — and happy with his on-track efforts in his heavily updated Mercedes.

“It’s been a good day,” he said.

“We’ve still got some bouncing, but it’s pretty good. It’s not on the straights here, but in the corners.

“It’s not so bad in the car. It’s a small step forward so we will keep working. With the stiffness of the cars, it’s not the same, but still fun to drive through Maggotts and Becketts and awesome at Stowe.

“This circuit is still epic!”

For more details click here