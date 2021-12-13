Lewis Hamilton will receive his knighthood on Wednesday as the British driver comes to terms with controversially losing the Formula One world title.

Hamilton is due to attend an investiture at Windsor Castle to be honoured for services to motorsports.

The 36-year-old was given his knighthood in the New Year Honours list in 2020 following pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to approve the accolade.

Despite being one of the UK’s most successful sportsmen, Hamilton, who matched Michael Schumacher’s record seven world titles in 2020, had previously been overlooked.

