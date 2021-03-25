Lewis Hamilton is set to claim an unprecedented eighth drivers’ world title – and then leave Mercedes and retire from Formula One, predicted rival team boss Zak Brown of McLaren.

Brown, the architect of McLaren’s resurgence after a spell in the doldrums, told the Daily Mail he believed Max Verstappen of Red Bull and George Russell of Williams will be recruited by Mercedes in an all-new line-up for 2022.

He added that he would not be keen to offer Hamilton a return to McLaren next year because he was building the team for the future with Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo.

