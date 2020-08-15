Championship leader Lewis Hamilton outpaced team-mate Valtteri Bottas to top the times as Mercedes dominated Saturday morning’s third and final practice at this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.
The two ‘black arrows’ were separated by one-tenth of a second with Max Verstappen third, for Red Bull, half a second behind them.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us