Lewis Hamilton topped the times for Mercedes ahead of Renault’s Esteban Ocon as Sebastian Vettel slumped to 20th and last for Ferrari in Saturday morning’s third and final practice for Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix.

The championship leader and defending six-time champion clocked a fastest lap in one minute and 43.255 seconds to outpace Ocon by two-tenths as the session produced an unexpected result.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta