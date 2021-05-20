Lewis Hamilton made the main threat to his Formula One supremacy bristle ahead of the return this weekend of the Monaco Grand Prix, suggesting Red Bull’s Max Verstappen “feels he has a lot to prove”.

The Mercedes seven-time champion leads Verstappen by 14 points after four races in what is emerging as a gripping two-horse race for the 2021 drivers crown.

The pair have produced some electric wheel-to-wheel action and Hamilton, who has three wins to Verstappen’s one, acknowledged the “respect between us”.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta