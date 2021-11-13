World champion Lewis Hamilton on Friday dominated qualifying at the Brazil Grand Prix but then found himself facing demotion to the back of the grid for Saturday’s sprint race after Mercedes were placed under investigation for a potential breach of technical rules.

Hamilton edged out title rival Max Verstappen for first place on the grid for the 24-lap sprint which in turn decides the starting order for Sunday’s race at Interlagos.

However, race stewards were investigating whether or not the DRS system (the flap mounted on the rear wing of the car which opens to gain top speed) had exceeded allowed limits.

Mercedes were summoned to a hearing but late on Friday the stewards said it was adjourned until Saturday morning as they await further evidence.

