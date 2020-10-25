Lewis Hamilton became Formula One's record all-time race-winner on Sunday when he claimed his 92nd victory at the Portuguese Grand Prix to pass Michael Schumacher at the top of the list.

His win lifted him one clear of Schumacher's 14-year-old record of 91 triumphs after a thrilling inaugural F1 race at the Algarve International Circuit.

After a long hug with his father Anthony who, together with step-mother Linda, had witnessed his historic achievement, Hamilton heaped praise on his Mercedes before joining his race engineer Peter 'Bono' Bonnington and Bottas on the podium.

