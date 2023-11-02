Two years on from their epic battle for the 2021 world title, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen look set to lock horns, or be in close proximity again, at this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

After finishing second on track behind Red Bull’s three-time champion in Austin and Mexico, Mercedes hope that Hamilton can deliver a victory in Brazil, as his team-mate George Russell did 12 months ago to claim his maiden success in a one-two for the Silver Arrows.

But they know that Verstappen will not be giving anything in commitment or pace as he seeks to continue his record-breaking swathe of victories at the atmospheric Interlagos circuit that has hosted many racing dramas.

Mercedes’ last win came in Brazil with Russell last year while since then Red Bull have reeled off 19 wins, 17 by Verstappen and two by Sergio Perez, in an unprecedented run of success broken only by a solitary Carlos Sainz triumph for Ferrari in Singapore.

