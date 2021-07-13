Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton says he wants to be remembered for “helping people and changing the industry and the viewpoints” after the publication of his report into improving diversity in motorsport.

Britain’s seven-time world champion was spurred into action after noticing the lack of diversity in an end-of-season photograph in 2019 and subsequently set up the Hamilton Commission.

Hamilton, 36, has taken the knee before every race since the beginning of last season and has persuaded his Mercedes team to paint its cars black to highlight discrimination.

The commission’s report, Accelerating Change: Improving Representation of Black People in UK Motorsport, asks for a diversity and inclusion charter to be implemented by F1 teams and other motorsport organisations.

