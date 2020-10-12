Lewis Hamilton issued a clear warning to his rivals after his record-equalling 91st career win at the Eifel Grand Prix when he said he wants to keep chasing records until he turns grey.

The runaway series leader and six-time world champion equalled Michael Schumacher’s total of wins and moved closer to levelling him on seven drivers’ titles with his victory at the Nurburgring on Sunday.

