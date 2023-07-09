Lewis Hamilton said McLaren’s strong performance in qualifying at the British Grand Prix should act as a “wake-up call” to former champions Mercedes.

The seven-time champion and team-mate George Russell were seventh and sixth, but more than four-tenths of a second off the pace set by pole-man Max Verstappen in his Red Bull.

The defending double world champion and runaway series leader was fastest, two-tenths of a second ahead of McLarens’ Lando Norris and Australian rookie Oscar Piastri, who were second and third.

“It’s not a blow,” said Hamilton, who has won the British race a record eighth times.

