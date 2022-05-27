Lewis Hamilton has warned that showers of rain forecast during Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix could make the classic street circuit race ‘even more nerve-wracking’ than usual for him and his Mercedes team.

The seven-time world champion is one of a select group who have triumphed three times at Monte Carlo and his upgraded Mercedes has him on an upturn.

“The approach to a race always changes when it rains,” he explained.

“It’s more of a lottery, but there is also a lot more opportunity. The potential for failure is even greater – so it makes it even more nerve-wracking.”

After finishing fifth, two places behind Mercedes team-mate George Russell in Spain last Sunday, Hamilton remains keen to confirm their progress and his own exceptional ability in street circuit, and wet, racing.

