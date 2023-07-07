Formula One star Lewis Hamilton would have no complaints about a peaceful protest from Just Stop Oil activists at this weekend's British Grand Prix.

The climate activists targeted Wimbledon on Wednesday as three people were arrested for interrupting two matches by throwing confetti and jigsaw pieces onto the court.

In recent months, Just Stop Oil protestors have also caused disruption at the Lord's Test between England and Australia, the English Premiership rugby final and the World Snooker Championship.

Asked ahead of Sunday's race, if he would support a protest which did not involve people invading the track, Mercedes driver Hamilton said: "Yes. I support peaceful protests."

