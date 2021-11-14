Lewis Hamilton won the Brazil Grand Prix on Sunday in one of his all-time great drives from 10th on the grid with championship leader Max Verstappen second.

With three races of the season remaining, Hamilton cut his Dutch rival’s lead to 14 points.

The Mercedes seven-time world champion’s teammate Valtteri Bottas, who started on pole, took third.

With his car fitted with a new engine, Hamilton produced a peerless drive to overcome penalty points after his car was judged to have breached technical rules on Friday.

