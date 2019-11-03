Lewis Hamilton won his sixth Formula One world title on Sunday when he finished second at the United States Grand Prix, taking him just one behind the all-time record of seven held by German legend Michael Schumacher.

The 34-year-old Briton came home just behind Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and ahead of Max Verstappen who was third in a Red Bull at the Circuit of the Americas.

Hamilton added the 2019 title to previous triumphs in 2008, 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018.

“I can’t believe it, thanks a lot,” Hamilton said over the team radio as he moved out of a tie for five titles he held with Argentina’s Juan Manuel Fangio.

He added: “It’s just overwhelming if I’m really honest. It was such a tough race today, Valtteri did a great job. As an athlete I feel as fresh as can be. We’ll keep pushing for the rest of the season.”