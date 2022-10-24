Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff pledged to keep fighting to take Mercedes back to the top in Formula One after Red Bull ended their eight-year domination on Sunday.

Double world champion Max Verstappen’s record-equalling 13th win of the season clinched Red Bull’s first teams title since 2013, and fifth overall, with an emotional triumph ahead of Hamilton and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

“We are much closer now,” said Wolff, whose team struggled severely with “porpoising” and bouncing in the first half of this season.

“Today, we were racing for a win and on the second run, on the hard tyres, we were probably the fastest car along with Max... But we were just off, by two-tenths in the end.

“But credit to Red Bull. Max was really strong. And winning the constructors’ title is what they deserve.”

