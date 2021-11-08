It may still be a little early to proclaim “The king is dead, long live the king” but after Max Verstappen’s win in Sunday’s Mexico Grand Prix, the coronation of the Dutchman looks more and more likely.

For the last four seasons and for six of the last seven years, Lewis Hamilton has ruled the track.

The only time he failed to win the world title in that time was when he was outsmarted by his Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg in 2016. Otherwise, the Briton has been the undisputed top dog.

