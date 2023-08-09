Premier League side West Ham have agreed deals in principle to sign England internationals Harry Maguire and James Ward-Prowse, according to British media reports.

The UK’s Press Association said Wednesday that Manchester United defender Maguire, 30, and Southampton midfielder Ward-Prowse, 28, had agreed personal terms with last season’s Europa Conference League champions.

Maguire, however, remains in talks with United about the exact terms of his departure from Old Trafford but a move worth an estimated £30 million ($38 million, 35 million euros) is expected to be completed.

