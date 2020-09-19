Arsenal have had a good start to the new season, following up on their Community Shield success against Liverpool with a resounding three-nil victory over Fulham last weekend.

On Saturday, September 19, for the second week running, the Gunners will be involved in an all-London affair, this time around against West Ham United.

The Hammers have suffered a different start to the new football season, starting with a dismal defeat against Newcastle. Moreover, while Arsenal had a good transfer market – especially with new recruits Willian and Gabriel – West Ham supporters are still disgruntled at the way promising youngster was sold to West Bromwich Albion and how the club hasn’t secured any new signings.

Still, following their defeat against Newcastle, West Ham enjoyed a midweek victory over Charlton in the Carabao Cup.

Arsenal will be looking to make it back-to-back victories in the Premier League – and if they win against the Hammers, it means that, taking into account last season, it will be six victories in their last seven competitive outings. Moreover, the Gunners tend to do well against their London Rivals – having defeated West Ham in 10 of their last 11 home encounters in all competitions.

Mikel Arteta will probably not start his defender David Luiz and William Saliba is still to make his debut. Arsenal also remain without Mustafi and Mari. But Arteta can count on Aubameyang who is in fine form – having scored eight goals in his last six appearances for Arsenal in all competitions.

On the other hand, West Ham captain Mark Noble is still not fully fit and missed Friday’s training with a toe injury. Attacking midfielder Manuel Lanzini is also in doubt, having just recovered from injury. Hammers boss David Moyes can however rely on striker Sebastian Haller, who scored against Charlton.

Moyes will be looking at steering his ship before things get worse – but against a buoyant Arsenal, bagging the three points will be very difficult.

