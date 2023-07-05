A man has been arrested by police after smashing a balcony in St Paul's Bay with a hammer and hurling household items onto the street.

Video footage captured the moment he smashed the glass as officers armed with a taser entered the building.

Police said they were able to arrest the "aggressive man" without using the device.

Officers were called to Bordino Street at around 9am after witnesses saw someone hurling household items from the balcony.

In a video published to a St Paul’s Bay Facebook group, the man can be seen shattering the balcony’s windowpanes with a hammer as a police officer enters the building holding a taser.

The shocked eyewitness exclaims: "Oh my god, he's breaking the balcony! Oh my goodness, what is going on?!"

The man shattering the glass was apprehended by officers and is currently being questioned, the police spokesperson said.

A photo of the balcony hours after the man was arrested. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Another man in the video is also being questioned by the authorities.

A police spokesperson said nobody was hurt and investigations are underway.