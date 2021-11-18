Two weeks after being assaulted in a mystery attack in Paris, Kheira Hamraoui was on Thursday left out of France’s squad for the upcoming 2023 women’s World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Wales.

France coach Corinne Diacre said that the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder, who had her legs beaten after being dragged out of a car, had suffered “physical and psychological trauma”.

The assault on Hamraoui, 31, took place while she was being driven home from a dinner in Paris by teammate Aminata Diallo, 26, on November 4.

