Ħamrun 147 B won the National Easter Trophy 2023 after seeing off Jojo’s Birżebbuġa 11-7 in the final held at Fuego Speakeasy Arena.

It was a final that saw the Ħamrun side administer their advantage diligently, with the team from Birżebbuġa who, despite everything, always stayed in the game.

The Ħamrun team made Maltese blackball history as they become the first B team to win a Premier competition.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt