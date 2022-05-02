Ħamrun Bayern A won the top of the table clash against Qormi Hockey Club A to climb first in the MDA 8-a-side standings as another round games took place on Friday.

It was a well-contested match between two teams who had been sharing the top spot of the table. Ħamrun Bayern A were led throughout, but Qormi Hockey Club A always managed to restore parity although in the end, it was the Ħamrun side who had the last laugh.

Floriana Ajax MCP A and Manchester Conquest Bar shared the spoils in an entertaining 4-4 scoreline while Ħamrun Education Bar and PO’s Bar obtained the full three points after wins against Floriana Ajax MCP B and Sliema Inter DC.

